Singer Adnan Sami on Thursday opened up on the time he met Amitabh Bachchan for the first time as a child.

Advertisement

Sami posted an Instagram picture of the actor with him and his brother Junaid, clicked in 1982 when Big B was in Dubai. In the still, the actor wears shades and a white suit.

Advertisement

“ThrowbackThursday… In 1982, as a kid, I met @amitabhbachchan ji along with my brother Junaid for the first time in Dubai… Who knew that 20 years later, I would have the honour of working with him…I guess his hand on my shoulder had a subliminal blessing,” Adnan wrote on Instagram.

Adnan Sami would go on to work with Bachchan in 2002, for his pop hit, “Kabhi Naee”. The duo sang the song, as well as co-starred in the music video.

The throwback picture has created a wave of nostalgia among social media users.

“Loved you guys in ‘Kabhi Naee’. Please do one more collaboration soon,” a fan requested.

“Lift kara de. Such a priceless picture,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami has taken a jibe at psychiatrists who have been analysing the mental health of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sami alleges that any psychiatrist speaking on this subject is merely seeking free publicity. It is convenient because Sushant is not around to refute their claims.

“A simple point. Today, many psychiatrists will be willing to say anything about #SSR — even that he was psychotic; that he was his patient etc as it wud provide that psychiatrist huge free publicity- SSR is NOT alive to refute, challenge or negate any claims.. Convenient isn’t it?” tweeted Sami from his verified account on Friday.

Sami’s tweet comes at a time when a lot of discussion is happening around the mental health of the late Bollywood actor, with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty alleging that he battled depression and claustrophobia.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: From Karan Johar To Ranbir Kapoor; 5 Times She Gave Celebrities A Dream Space!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube