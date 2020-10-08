Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: From Karan Johar To Ranbir Kapoor; 5 Times She Gave Celebrities A Dream Space!

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has turned 50 today. She is a well-known celebrity interior designer who has done up several celebrity homes, designer stores, restaurants, and other high-end spaces for the who’s who of India. From Karan Johar’s 8000 square foot duplex’s sprawling terrace & baby nursery to Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor pad, Today Koimoi is going to tell you five luxurious celebrity houses designed by Gauri Khan.

Karan Johar’s Terrace & Baby Nursery:

Gauri Khan turned Karan Johar’s 8000 square foot duplex’s sprawling terrace into a luxurious paradise, and the pictures are a legit proof of it. Have a look at the producer’s deck.

Apart from the terrace, Gauri has designed Karan Johar’s twins’ baby nursery as well. KJO became a father of twins via surrogacy in 2017. Have a look at the beautiful nursery designed by SRK’s wife.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bachelor Pad:

When Ranbir Kapoor left his family home in Pali Hill Mumbai to live on his own, he called Gauri Khan to turn his new house into a warm and lively place. And below is the result.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s New Home:

Jacqueline Fernandez also collaborated with Gauri Khan for her new home. What was the outcome? You can watch the below video to listen to Jacqueline’s experience from her mouth.

Alia Bhatt’s Vanity Van:

Gauri Khan is truly a magician who turned Alia Bhatt’s boring vanity van into an exotic club on wheels. The neon lights and bright colours are definitely giving us major party vibes.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Bachelor Home:

Gauri Khan also carved Sidharth Malhotra’s bachelor’s den. With a youth vibe in interiors and comfortable furniture, Gauri has indeed turned a house into a home. Have a look at the picture here.

Above pictures witness how creative Gauri Khan is! We can only dream of living in such spaces. Koimoi wishes a very happy birthday to the talented interior designer. You can wish her via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

