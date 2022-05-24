We all grew up believing that actors drank grape or apple juice while filming alcohol drinking scenes in films. While that thinking has changed now, we are still reminded that alcohol consumption is injurious to health. In a past conversation, Vicky Kaushal once opened up about drinking for scenes and shows he is a 100% Punjabi Munda,

In a past conversation, Vicky got candid about filming drinking scenes and how much and what he drinks to make the scene believable. So does he actually have alcohol in his glass or is it grape/apple juice – find out below.

During a past interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal got candid and opened up about his many drunken scenes in movies. When asked how much he have to drink to be functionally drunk given that he is an actor, the URI: The Surgical Strike actor laughingly replied that he is a Punjabi so his capacity is ok.

While talking about drunken scenes in movies, Vicky Kaushal added that it changes from region to region. Explaining it, the Sanju actor said, “For Manmarziyan, it was more desi. When we were shooting in Russia for Sardar Udham, it was more single malt, but it really does help me. Strangely, I’m extremely aware during those scenes and I really enjoy them too. But otherwise, yes, the approach changes from character to character and the world that I have to get in.”

Didn’t we tell you he is 100% a Punjabi Munda!

On the personal front, the Bhoot: Part One actor has been grabbing eyeballs ever since he tied the knot with Katrina Kaif. The duo recently gave major couple goals while vacationing in the US.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Besides that, he has also wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will also be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

