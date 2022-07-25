Nothing that is happening around Tesla head honcho Elon Musk can be labeled as normal at this point. Musk is surrounded by headlines that might appear like a fictional story that can never be true for real. But the fact is the tycoon is living it and the well, seems like he even kind of knows how to tackle it. Amid the various news bits about welcoming new twins, breaking up with the current girlfriend Natasha Basset, to his father welcoming kids with a stepdaughter, a new update says that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of longtime friend and Google Founder Sergey Brin.

Well, we know you are as surprised as we are. But this is a news coming from concrete sources who have a lot to tell about this dynamic. Some even say that Elon’s involvement with Nicole Shanahan was the very reason for her divorce with Sergey and also why Brin even parted ways with Elon and broke the friendship that they shared for years.

A Hollywood Life report says that Elon Musk was engaged in a brief affair with Nicole Shanahan in December 2021. The couple was separated but we’re still living together but a few weeks later Sergey Brin filed for a divorce. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Surprisingly, Elon Musk was involved with Nicole Shanahan in the same phase when he welcome his second baby with ex-girlfriend Grimes in 2021. His move ended the friendship that he shared with Sergey Brin as he ordered his team to sell all his investments in Elon’s various ventures. For the unversed, Google Founder Sergey is also the person who kicked in $500,000 to help Tesla in a financial crisis in 2008.

The report also states that Elon Musk begged for forgiveness from Sergey Brin by dropping to hi knees at a party earlier this year as per sources. While Brin did acknowledge the apology, he did not accept him back as a friend as the relationship is very strained now. They aren’t on talking terms.

