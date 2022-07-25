At this point, it isn’t just us who are rooting that something makes Warner Bros bring back Henry Cavill as our Superman, but also Dwayne Johnson who has gone on record to say it. But seems like the wait isn’t ending anytime soon. Add to it the recent tease that Cavill will be making a special appearance at the San Diego Comic-con 2022 to talk about his future, but they happened to be just rumours, fans are getting restless. But it feels like The Rock has something good to say so fans feel better.

Advertisement

If you aren’t in sync with the entire episode, it was a few days ago that Dwayne took to his Twitter handle and spoke about Henry Cavill’s Superman when a fan asked him whether he fights him in Black Adam or not. The WWE veteran has been saying all good things and praising the Man Of Steel star everywhere he is going. And fans are loving the banter hoping that the two come together someday.

Advertisement

Now when Dwayne Johnson graced the Comic-Con in all his Black Adam glory, there was no chance that the questions fired at him won’t include Superman and Henry Cavill. It was at this point that The Rock called Henry ‘the Superman of our generation’. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Heroic Hollywood, when asked about Black Adam’s showdown with Superman and Henry Cavill’s presence, Dwayne Johnson said, “I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman. He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say ‘This guy is Superman.’ My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time.”

This certainly should make fans feel much better after the pain the last rumour and Black Adam director’s confirmation about Henry Cavill not being a part has put them through. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kate Moss Breaks Silence On Why She Took The Stands For Ex-Boyfriend Johnny Depp Against Amber Heard’s Claims: “People Aren’t Themselves when They Drink…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram