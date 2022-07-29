The recently released trailer of Liger has turned everyone talking about the rising star Vijay Deverakonda for his unbeatable charm in the character of an MMA fighter. While his film is all set for its Pan India release, the actor has come a long way in his life amid all the hardship and obstacles.

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is a voice that is echoing all around the internet these days. But the journey of this handsome hunk wasn’t as easy as it seems like. Having travelled a long way in his life, the actor has his own struggles and hardship that routed him to the place where he is today.

Vijay Deverakonda was seen sharing his thoughts on Koffee With Karan Season 7. “It’s definitely not easy breaking in when you are like a start outsider with absolutely no access to the industry at all. It makes it much harder to be alienated. I don’t know if I would say that. Basically, my thoughts on this are that the worlds are not fair. We are not all born with the same financial status, we are not born with the same height, with the same looks, or with the same physical abilities and I had never blamed someone or disliked someone for being born to a rich father may be where I was struggling to pay rent, to someone born in the industry. It’s not her fault or any star kid’s fault that they are born to a parent who are acting,” he said

Vijay Deverakonda added, “One day I will have a kid who is born into a family, it has nothing to do with him and the world is never fair for anyone, in any field, it’s always in equally, you just have to work your ass off to get where you want, if you want to. There are benefits to being born a star kid but I would not change anything in my journey. I am very grateful for every insult, every hardship, and every obstacle that I have faced in my life”.

Liger also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

