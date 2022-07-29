Pushpa 2 is currently the most awaited film. Although it was supposed to get released by the end of this year, but the Allu Arjun starrer kept on getting delayed and it is now set to release next year. Meanwhile, a recent picture of Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana took the internet by storm as many believed the upcoming film will be helmed by both. However, the Rangasthalam filmmaker has now shared some clarification about the viral photo with Sukumar.

Advertisement

Other than Allu, the sequel will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. As per recent reports, Vijay Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee were said to be roped in for important roles but Manoj dismissed his part, while Vijay’s involvement is still being speculated. The movie is set to go on floors very soon.

Advertisement

A few days back, a picture of Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana went viral; the two were seen having a script reading session. Netizens got excited about their collaboration and many thought Babu will be co-directing the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. However, dismissing every rumour, Buchi Babu took to his Twitter and gave clarification about the same and claimed he’s not eligible to help the vision of Sukumar.

Taking to his micro-blogging site, Buchi Babu Sana clarified that he’s not co-directing Pushpa 2 & wrote, “The photos are from the script reading session for my next film. My Guru Sukumar garu came to help me finish the draft of my script. He is helping me. I have not attained the position or knowledge to help Sukumar sir. I can only learn from him.”

ఈ photo నేను తరువాత చేయబోయే నాసినిమాకథ Discussion సందర్భంలోది మాగురువుగారు@aryasukku సుకుమార్ Sir నా కోసం నా సినిమా కథ కోసం Help చేయడానికి వచ్చారు. సుకుమార్ Sir సినిమా కథలో కూర్చుని Discussion చేసేంత స్థాయి నాకు లేదు రాదు.ఆయన నుంచి నేర్చుకోవడం తీసుకోవడమే తప్ప , ఆయనకి ఇచ్చేంత లేదు pic.twitter.com/KN7qmbLg6X — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) July 28, 2022

As per earlier reports, the sequel will be made on a humongous budget of around 350 Crores as the makers are trying to give the audience an unforgettable experience.

It is being said that the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 might be getting more delayed as The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) has decided to put a halt on the shoots from August 1 till the industry resolves issues such as star fees and cinema ticket prices, due to which Tollywood films are suffering a big loss.

Must Read: Pushpa 3: After Fahadh Faasil Hints At Threequel, Yash Fans Feel The Makers Are Copying KGF Franchise, “Nowadays Every Dog Wants To Be Like #KGFchapter2”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram