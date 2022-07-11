On the occasion of Bakrid, the makers of ‘Sita Ramam’ shared a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Afreen.

A poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna was released on Bakrid, as the makers wished everyone on the auspicious occasion. Dressed in a traditional Hijab, Rashmika depicts a typical teenager, gesturing ‘Salaam’ in the poster.

Rashmika Mandanna plays an important role in Dulquer Salmaan- starrer Sita Ramam. Her character Afreen is a Muslim teenager who adds a crucial twist to the plot.

According to the producers, Rashmika Mandanna will not only add star power to the picture, but she will also demonstrate her acting abilities in the role.

Sita Ramam will be released on August 5. The promotional material produced thus far has created a positive buzz about the film in the audience, helping Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial.

Mrunal Thakur is to be seen in another important role in Sita Ramam, which is said to be a classic romantic drama with a war in the backdrop.

