Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming bilingual film, Liger. The film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. It also marks Vijay’s pan-Indian debut as the film will release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages in dubbed versions. Let’s see how it is faring at the box office with initial advance booking trends.

It was yesterday, that the advance booking for this Puri Jagannadh director kicked off. The film still has four days left for its arrival and has ample time remaining to attract attention to advance booking. As expected, the ticket sale has been started at limited places and limited shows. Given the main market for Vijay lies in the Telugu regions, Hyderabad is showing a rocking response.

As per the trade reports flowing in, Liger has crossed the sale of 34,000 tickets within the first 24 hours, which is a strong response so far. Speaking about the Telugu version, the film has accumulated 60 lakhs so far from the advance booking for day 1. Coming to the Hindi version, the film has earned approx 5 lakhs from the advance ticket sale. The overall opening day collection is at 65 lakhs approx.

The start is really promising as the number was recorded within the first 24 hours since the beginning of advance booking. The response will get better with each passing day. All eyes are set on how much Liger makes through advance booking for its Hindi version.

Scheduled to release on 25th August, Liger also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. It also has Mike Tyson in a cameo.

