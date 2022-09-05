Aly Goni On Working With Ladylove Jasmin Bhasin: "Our Chemistry Is Visible On Camera"

‘Bigg Boss 14’ couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen together in the latest music video ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’. The actor says that their off-screen chemistry is visible on the camera.

The best part of shooting with Jasmin, according to Aly, is that their chemistry is amazing. “She’s a great actor and our chemistry is visible on camera. This is our fourth song together. Our previous three songs were ‘2 Phone’, ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ and ‘Tera Suit’, and thankfully we have got good reviews for all of them.”

“Chemistry is the most important thing that is shown on camera. We had a blast shooting together,” Aly Goni said.

‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’ is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Shaan and Neeti Mohan.

The song captures romantic moments between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and it is a remake of the old track ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ from 1973 movie ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, originally composed by RD Burman.

“The song is beautiful, the team is nice. Coming together of Ganesh, a great choreographer and Shaan and Neeti’s voices make it a perfect package. Also, the song has been shot differently from the other songs, and the rain sequence gives a movie feel,” he says.

‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’ was shot in Mumbai last month and Goni shares on his on screen chemistry with Jasmin and how he reacts to the expectations of his fans.

“There’s no pressure. I feel happy that fans get what they expect from us though it takes time. The response has been great and the song is already trending on YouTube. Fans love to see us together all the time, and that gives us immense pleasure,” he adds.

On the possibility of Jasmin and him teaming up for a TV or OTT project, he replies: “I don’t know about TV, but if there’s a good script for OTT I would love to do it. It depends on the subject. We are having our individual careers going on too.”

