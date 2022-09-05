On the 23rd of July, the untimely death of Deepesh Bhan sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Bhan was a known name among the audience with his Malkhan’s character from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain being highly popular. While he left a void in everyone’s heart, his family was left with the burden of a home loan worth 50 lakhs. Thanks to Saumya Tandon, Deepesh’s family is now relieved of financial stress. Scroll below for more details.

Just a few days post Deepesh’s death, his former co-star Saumya took to social media and shared that Deepesh’s family is in trouble due to his home loan. She appealed to everyone to contribute as much as possible through a fundraiser. Now, the good news is that the late actor’s loan has been repaid through contributions that came on social media.

Deepesh Bhan’s wife Megha took to Instagram to share the good news and thanked everyone who contributed in repaying the loan. She specially mentioned Saumya Tandon and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Binaifer Kohli for their heart-touching gesture during the tough times. In a video shared through Deepesh’s account, she said, “Big thank you mam @saumyas_world_ & @binaiferkohli, and to all who donate in @kettoindia. You are such an angel. God will always be with you. Love you so much.”

Megha added, “After his (Deepesh Bhan) sudden demise in July, I was obviously very much emotionally disturbed, but also financially disturbed. I had a huge loan on this house and no way or backing to repay it. During that time, Saumya Tandon from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain came into my life. She helped me so much that I have repaid that amount within one month only.”

“She made my account in Ketto and started a fundraiser. My motive to make this video is to thank Saumya ji from the heart in front of everyone. Thank you so much. I would also like to thank Binaifer Kohli ma’am, the producer of the show, has always supported and she still continues to do. I am sharing this from Deepesh‘s account so that it reaches a lot of people,” Deepesh’s wife concluded.

Meanwhile, Deepesh Bhan passed away on 23rd July due to a brain haemorrhage. He was reportedly playing cricket after working out in the gym. He collapsed on the ground while playing.

