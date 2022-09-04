Ankita Lokhande calls herself a huge fan of Urmila Matondkar’s song Rangeela Re from the 1995 film Rangeela and shared that it was this track which inspired her to become an actress.

Advertisement

She says: “I remember when I was in 3rd standard, I wrote in my diary that I want to become an actress and my mother read it. Since then, my mother has become a constant support system for me. In fact, I danced a lot to Urmila Ji’s song Rangeela Re.”

Advertisement

During the dance reality show, while referring to the Bollywood actress and judge Urmila Matondkar, Ankita Lokhande shares that she is the inspiration behind her acting career.

Ankita Lokhande added, “Just because of that particular song I dreamed of becoming an actress. I must say, it was her song that became a lucky charm for me because it helped me to win multiple dance competitions in my childhood. I would love to add that I have the best parents in my life as they are the biggest support for me.”

DID Super Moms airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: Anupamaa: All Is Not Well! Alma Hussein Quits The Show After Paras Kalnawat’s Exit, Says “If The Makers Build My Character…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram