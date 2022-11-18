Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on Indian television. All the actors featured in the show have found a special place in the audience’s hearts. Now the latest report reveals that Amit Bhatt, who played the role of Champaklal Gada, is not shooting for the show. Scroll down to know why.

TMKOC is India’s longest-running sitcom. The show began in 2008 and continues to bring laughter and happiness to the TV audience. The show had consistently topped the TRP charts and often gets competed against Anupamaa.

Now as per reports from ETimes, Champak chacha aka Amit Bhatt recently injured himself on the sets. Doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest. Owning to the injury, the actor has not been shooting for the show for a while.

The publication learned that the actor was injured while performing a scene recently on the sets of the show. Amit had to run, and the actor lost his balance and fell. He received immediate medical attention and has been taking rest.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sunder Lal on the show, has showcased his hidden talent on social media. He not only has impeccable comic timing and a unique acting style but is also an amazing sculptor.

He sculpted a statue of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and shared a picture of the same on social media. Fans have been impressed with Mayur’s latest endeavours as they flood the comments section with praise for the actor.

In the picture he shared on social media, Mayur Vakani was seen with his team of artists giving the final touches to PM Modi’s statue. The statue was adorned with Modi’s signature beard and hairstyle. The team also dressed up the statue with kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket.

