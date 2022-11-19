It’s no secret that Shehnaaz Gill is the new reigning queen of TV! After her stint in Bigg Boss, Sana made a special place in the heart of her fans and enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. The Bigg Boss 13 fame is currently having a gala time in Dubai where she is gracing the Filmfare Middle East Awards for the very first time. Now a new video of Sana has surfaced on the web and it proves why she is called the queen of hearts.

A while back we brought you a clip that saw the actress getting mobbed by a sea of fans at the same event. A number of videos have surfaced on the web and are getting viral for all the right reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill has once again become the talk of the town after a video of her comforting an emotional surfaced on the Internet. In the now viral video, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a strapless over layered green gown which she carried with absolute grace. Tying her hair in a high bun, she looked stunning as ever. The clip, which seems to be recorded by the fans, sees them spotting Sana from far.

As she approaches them, the fan goes ahead and opens her arms wide to hug. She is then seen getting emotional as she hugs her and revealed that they took a 16-hour flight and have come all the way from California.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Soon after the clip went viral, netizens couldn’t help but shower praises and love on the actress. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Epitome of Beauty, Elegance and Grace #shehnaazgill” while another said, “We are proud of you queen.” A few more comments read, “How humble she is”, “Heart touching.”” What made us fall for #ShehnaazGill Her beautiful soul, her witty humour, her bonds with us , her motivating lines, her positivity, her faith in us…” said another user.

Coming back, isn’t this a heartwarming video you’d see on the Internet today? Do let us know your thoughts on the same.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Oozes Boss Babes Vibes In A Waistcoat & Pant Look, Netizens Troll “Pata Nahi Salman Khan Ko Ye Konse Angle Se Ye Katrina Kaif Lagti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News