The world went into shock as the news of Matthew Perry’s death broke on Saturday, 29th October. The superstar was better known as his on-screen character, Chandler Bing. While his fans mourn this tragic event, which felt like a personal loss, we couldn’t help but notice some unfortunate coincidence with Sridevi’s death.

Sridevi, the Indian superstar, who died by drowning in a bathtub. In the same way, reportedly, Matthew has passed away. Both the stars were said to battle and struggle a lot on the personal front.

However, netizens could not find out the striking similarities in their deaths, which were nothing more than a string of unfortunate incidents. While Matthew Perry’s most popular character was Chandler Bing, undoubtedly, Sridevi’s most loved character was Chandni.

There were more co-incidences that followed. Fans pointed out how Sridevi and Matthew both were aged 54 when they unfortunately passed away. The news of their death broke on Saturdays respectively; however, they reached Indian fans in the wee hours of a lazy Sunday morning.

Pointing out more eerie similarities in both the celebrity deaths, people pointed out how both the superstars were born in August. While Matthew Perry celebrated was born on 19th August 1969, Sridevi was born on 13th August 1963. When we googled these days, they both were Tuesdays!

While fans were sharing these eerie similarities on social media, a fan also pointed out that Matthew Perry and Sridevi both died at 54. Which is double of 27, hinting at the 27 club. For the unversed, The Unfortunate 27 Club is a list of famous celebrities who died at the age of 27.

And 54 is the double of 27, which is infamous for… the “27 Club” — Rajit (@rajitsingh) October 29, 2023

While publically, Matthew Perry was last seen with a friend dining out. Even Sridevi was last seen hanging out with friends and family at a family wedding.

According to NBC, “Matthew Perry died Saturday of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source said. Perry was 54. A 911 call came in at 4:07 p.m. local time and was treated as a water rescue, according to a law enforcement source.”

After the news of Perry’s death broke, his father, John Bennett Perry, Mother, Suzanne Marie, and his step-father, Keith Morrison, reached his home, which has been guarded by officials via tents to provide some solace to the family amidst the media buzzing outside the house.

Rest in Peace, Matthew Perry. You were loved and will always be loved as our very own Chandler Bing.

