Cardi B is among the world’s most influential artists and the most anticipated guest during star-studded events. The rapper never fails to move the audience with her sultry looks. At Met Gala 2023, the 30-year-old turned heads in not one or two but three stunning outfits. However, getting ready for Met Gala makes Cardi B anxious. Scroll down to know why.

Cardi B faced many struggles during her late teens and even took up stripping as a job. However, in her early 20s, she began her musical journey and established herself as one of the most successful artists across the globe.

Coming back to Met Gala 2023, Cardi B served two major looks. The Up singer left her hotel in a pink gown with a plunging neckline, a bejewelled corset top and an oversized tulle headpiece. The rapper arrived on the red carpet in a black-and-white princess gown. With both her looks, she paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld keeping the ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ theme in mind.

However, preparing for Met Gala always leaves Cardi B anxious. In an interview with Vogue, Cardi opened up about feeling anxious and said, “Every single time that I got to the Met, it’s fun of course. But it’s like, I don’t know, like, after my first time going to the Met, I always get anxiety. And the anxieties just grow and grow and grow.”

Despite successfully turning heads with her looks every year, the pressure of a better outfit takes a toll on her mental health, that she even considers skipping the event. She said, “Maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last, and it’s so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening.” “The anxiety, you know sometimes I be like, ‘I’m not doing the Met Gala next year, I just can’t do it,’ like it’s bad for my health.”

