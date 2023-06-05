Selena Gomez has had a tough life. Whether it was dealing with the limelight at a very young age, Lupus and other health issues, or love life, nothing has come easy to her. The actress was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for almost eight years, but he eventually tied the knot with supermodel Hailey Baldwin. Scroll below for an emotional throwback that will leave Jelena fans emotional!

There have been multiple occasions when Selena and Justin have spoken about each other in public. They took several digs and fought on social media after the breakup. Fans cannot forget the times when they cried during concerts remembering each other. But there was one time when Gomez took the high road and left everyone in a meltdown as she spoke about her ex-boyfriend.

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez released the song ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ and rumours suggested that it was for Justin Bieber. The singer-actress graced On Air with Ryan Seacrest and spoke about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Selena Gomez when asked about controversial past with Justin Bieber reacted, “Everybody wants to form their own opinions anyway. I think the biggest problem I had this year—even with [Bieber] and on his side—is identity. I was trying to figure out what I’m doing, and that was the first time I was constantly being kicked down for doing that”

Just not that Selena Gomez also revealed that Justin Bieber had seen the music video of The Heart Wants What It Wants and “thought it was beautiful.”

Talking about their bond, Sel added, “I support him. I think I always will. I’m upset when he’s upset, I’m happy when he’s happy. I don’t want anything bad ever happen to him. It hurts me. That’s all. I can’t help but get a little emotional because I’m happy. I’m happy that I’m in this place now I think all of this has made me better, made me stronger.”

