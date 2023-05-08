Recently, the trailer of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma’s film has been released, directed by Katyayan Shivpuri. Its first teaser has been released on April 21, 2023, in which Ayush Sharma is seen doing tremendous action. The producer of this film is KK Radhamohan. Along with Aayush Sharma, the film also stars Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and actress Sushri Mishra.

According to sources, this film was going to be released in theaters soon. According to the filmmakers, the film was earlier titled as ASO 4. But recently its name has been changed to ‘Ruslaan’.

Significantly, a film named ‘Ruslaan’ has already been made. Which was the subject of much discussion. The lead actor of this film is Raajveer Sharma and Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Megha Chatterjee is in the role of his actress.

This film was produced by Delhi’s famous leader and social worker Mr. Jagdish Sharma.

The special thing is that Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Megha and film actor Raajveer Sharma started their careers from this film. Recently, as soon as the trailer of Aayush Sharma’s film was released, the discussion of Raajveer Sharma’s debut film ‘Ruslaan’ became hot in the film circles.

It is noteworthy that Raajveer Sharma had recently confirmed that his film ‘Ruslaan’ is going to release soon on a major OTT platform.

In this context, when we spoke to actor Raajveer Sharma, he said that Aayush Sharma is a good actor and he has acted well in his upcoming film. Which should be praised. But at the same time, Raajveer Sharma also said that my film ‘Ruslaan’ is going to launch soon on the OTT platform.

And Aayush Sharma’s film is still in post production and is going to release soon. The title of both is ‘Ruslaan’ which can confuse people as to which ‘Ruslaan’ they want to watch.

Jagdish Sharma said that the title ‘Ruslaan’ was his but for some unknown reason KK Radha Mohan, the producer of Ayush Sharma’s film, has named his film ‘Ruslaan’. This will cause confusion among the audience with the same name of both the films and this can harm both the films.

and if KK Radha Mohan does not change the name of his film then it will cause huge loss to my film ‘Ruslaan’ and its OTT rights will become impossible. Jagdish Sharma also said that Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is a good artist and he should take care that any of his steps should not harm any other actor or filmmaker.

Jagdish Sharma’s lawyer Rudra vikram Singh said that due to no response from the filmmakers and actors despite our notices, today we have filed a complaint at Patiala House in Delhi. I have registered my case in the court and soon appropriate action will be taken by the honorable court.

The thing to note is that Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has always been getting the benefit of Salman Khan‘s influence. Will it happen once again or will actor Raajveer Sharma’s film ‘Ruslaan’, which came from outside in the film world, be released on the OTT platform, has become a topic of discussion.

As per reliable sources, underestimating actor Raajveer Sharma in any subject may cost Aayush Sharma and KK Radha Mohan. Now it has to be seen whether Aayush Sharma will change the name of his film again for the third time or actor Raajveer Sharma’s film ‘Ruslaan’ will have to face financial loss.

According to the sources, legal notice has been given to all the producers and actors of Ayush Sharma’s film and none of them have responded to the legal notice, due to which Jagdish Sharma ji and Rajveer Sharma have approached the court through their lawyer Rudra vikram Singh. The special thing is that along with KK Radha Mohan, the film’s director actors and censor board have also been made party.

