Despite his long-standing presence in Tollywood, Sumanth has recently struggled to deliver a solid box office hit. But the actor isn’t slowing down; his recent project, Anaganaga, is all set to skip theaters and head straight to OTT. The film has already caught attention for its emotional storyline and fresh take on modern education.

Streaming Date Sparks Confusion: May 8 or May 9?

The buzz around Anaganaga’s OTT release has been growing since the makers shared the official announcement on social media. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the streaming platform wrote, “Learning should be a joyful journey, not a stressful race. #Anaganaga – A Win Original Film, coming soon only on @ETVWIN app. Directed by Sunny Sanjay.”

The makers have announced that the film will be “coming soon” on ETV Win. However, the release date has sparked a bit of confusion. While some reports from portals like OTTplay suggest the film will start streaming on May 9, 2025, hints are floating around that it might arrive a day early, on May 8, per 123Telugu.

Sumanth himself announced the release window via a special video, offering motivational tips for students appearing for their exams this May. This further adds fuel to the film’s digital release buzz. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the final confirmation, which is expected from the makers any day now.

More About the Anaganaga

Anaganaga isn’t your regular academic drama. The film dives deep into the struggles of students caught in the rat race of modern education, and the teacher who tries to rewrite the rules. But not everything goes smoothly, as his unorthodox ways face stiff resistance from both the school and society.

The film features Kajal Choudhary and Srinivas Avasarala in important roles. Directed by Sunny Sanjay, the film has been co-produced by Rakesh Reddy and Rudra Reddy. Chandu Ravi gave the music score, and Pawan Kumar Puppala handled the cinematography. Interestingly, the first single from the film has already created a buzz among music lovers. So, whether it’s May 8 or May 9, one thing’s certain — this one’s worth adding to your watchlist.

Check out the teaser of Anaganaga here.

