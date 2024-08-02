Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew have arrived in the theaters with their new film titled Ulajh, which started on a very disappointing note at the box office. While the film is facing a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn & Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, it definitely has got crushed in the stampede.

Ulajh Box Office Collection Day 1

On day 1, according to the early trends, the spy thriller directed by Sudhanshu Saria has barely managed to cross the 1 crore mark at the box office. Trends suggest that the film has managed to collect in the range of 90 lakh to 1 crore.

Even if the film manages to cross this 1 crore mark, it would not reach far enough. Ulajh is literally crawling at the box office with the speed of a snail, and hopefully, some good word of mouth might help it over the weekend.

86% Lower Than Janhvi Kapoor’s Last Opening

Looking at the early trends, Janhvi’s film might end up earning almost 86% less than her last opening day in the theaters. Janhvi arrived with Mr & Mrs Mahi, last month also starring Rajkummar Rao, that collected 6.85 crore on the opening day. Janhvi’s latest spy thriller earned way less than her last opening.

About Ulajh

The official synopsis of the film says, “The journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.” Ulajh stars Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

