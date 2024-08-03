Janhvi Kapoor’s career has been a mixed bag; however, while she has seen struggles at the box office apart from her debut film Dhadak, she has successfully established herself as an OTT star, pulling films entirely on her shoulders. Ulajh Box Office, despite a minimal 3 – 3.20 crore in two days, the film is offering a lot of positive hope looking at the jump.

Ulajh Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the early trends, the spy thriller directed by Sudhanshu Saria has earned in the range of 1.70 – 1.90 crore on the day 2, Saturday and this jump looks very positive considering the buzz of the film being very low.

Also, taking into consideration that Ulajh is battling for audiences facing a clash with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring two stalwarts Tabu and Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor’s film taking baby hops climbing the box office numbers is an appreciable growth.

Ulajh Takes 38% Jump On Day 2

On the second day of the release, Ulajh took a jump of almost 38%, which was a very positive leap for the film. A total of 3 – 3.20 crore in two days might not be a very great number, but the substantial jump from day 1 to day 2 might help the film hold on to the fort with better numbers on Sunday, day 3!

Trending Better Than Mr & Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor‘s spy thriller, also starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, is trending better than the actress’s last theatrical release, Mr & Mrs Mahi, which witnessed a 32% drop on day 2 after a big opening due to slashed ticket prices on the Cinema Lover’s Day.

Hopefully, Ulajh will follow the upward trend over the upcoming weekend and maintain a decent hold over the week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Record:107% Higher Than Ajay Devgn’s Lowest Opening Since 2011 – 10 Worst Openings Of The Singham Superstar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News