Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s romance in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is not getting much love from the audiences. In two days, the film managed to gain only 4 – 4.50 crore, which is much less than Maidaan’s opening number (without the paid previews). And in all fairness, this is not good news.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Day 2 Box Office

On the second day, Saturday, Neeraj Pandey’s film has collected almost 2 – 2.0 crore, dropping from the opening day. In fact, the film is not generating any positive hype for now to aim for bigger and better numbers for day 3.

The romantic drama, also starring Sudhanshu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar playing Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s young versions, was expected to be an out-of-box, much-needed mature romantic story. However, it has clearly not turned out what it was aiming to be.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s 25% Drop

On the second day, according to the early trends, the film might witness a 20 – 25% drop from day 1, which collected 2.90 crore. If the film does not take a big jump over the weekend, then it will head towards another disaster for Ajay Devgn after Maidaan’s debacle.

The year 2024 has been a surprising year for Ajay Devgn, with Shaitaan performing unexpectedly well at the box office with 151 crore and Maidaan touching the 50 crore mark after a lot of struggles, finishing at 53 crore.

Hopefully, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office gets some decent word of mouth to pick up pace over the week and attain a respectable figure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

