Dhanush’s Raayan continues its glory even in the second week. After showing a strong hold on the second Friday, the film displayed impressive growth on the second Saturday. It has already scored a century, and yesterday, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja at the worldwide box office, emerging as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. Keep reading to know more!

Marking the actor’s second directorial venture, the Tamil revenge drama built a good buzz around itself due to its trailer. All thanks to the hype, the film took a good start and then held onto its ground well due to strong support from the audience. As a result, in the opening week itself, it hit a global century and became one of the highest grossers in the career of the Captain Miller actor.

As per the collection update, Raayan earned 5.30 crores on day 9. It’s a huge jump of 70.96% if compared to the second Friday’s 3.10 crores. Including this, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 69.10 crores net. In gross, it equals 81.53 crores. In overseas, it has done a decent business so far by amassing 33 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 114.53 crores gross after 9 days.

With 114.53 crores gross, Raayan has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, which closed its worldwide business at 109.13 crores gross. The Dhanush starrer has now become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is at the top with over 140 crores gross.

Meanwhile, Raayan is made at a budget of 90 crores, and if compared with a domestic collection of 69.10 crores, the film still needs 20.90 crores to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Kalki 2898 AD Emerges As #1 Film On Its 6th Saturday By Selling 22% Higher Tickets Than Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha On BookMyShow; Bad Newz Gives A Tough Fight To Ulajh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News