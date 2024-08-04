Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt led Gully Boy was a massive blockbuster upon release in 2019. The musical drama was based on the lives of music artists DIVINE and Naezy. While the film brought immense popularity to street rappers in India, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant is seemingly unhappy with his portrayal. Scroll below for all the details!

Naezy is currently enjoying a lot of limelight over his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. He left behind popular personalities like Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and others to land in the Top 2. He was eventually declared the runner-up as his friend Sana Makbul took home the winning trophy.

The fictional story of Ranveer Singh, aka Murads’s love life and relationship with family, is said to be inspired by Naezy’s life. However, the rapper feels Gully Boy did not benefit him; instead, it impacted his reputation. He plans to work on another biopic based on his life and promises not to repeat his mistakes.

Naezy told DNA, “Main plan kar raha hoon kuch, aur jo galti Gully Boy mein hui, woh main nahi karunga. Main fictionalised nahi rakhunga, ek dum real, and interesting banaouga (I am planning something, and I will not repeat the same mistake that happened in Gully Boy. I will not fictionalise, I will make it completely real and interesting).”

We wonder what Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Zoya Akhtar have to say about this!

Meanwhile, Naezy had also contributed to the soundtrack of Gully Boy, along with 54 other contributors. His song Meri Gully Mein brought him immense fame in the rap world, and he was one of the chartbusters of the 2019 release.

He has also crooned the famous song ‘Birju’ for the 2015 film Hey Bro, and its music video featured Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Prabhudeva and Ganesh Acharya.

