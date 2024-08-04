Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut in the digital world with Heeramandi on Netflix. The period drama series, which starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, was a massive success, charting blockbuster viewership. However, Jason Shah, who played Alastair Cartwright, claims the ace director did not helm most scenes. Scroll below for the big revelation!

This isn’t the first time Jason has spoken against SLB or Heeramandi. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and the rest of the cast share a well-knit bond. But Shah had a different experience, as he claimed that the Heeramandi set lacked “kindness” and was highly “stressful.”

Jason Shah graced the Inside The Mind With Rushabh podcast and claimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a lot on his plate since he was directing a web series for the first time in his life and relied majorly on his team members for most scenes, except those starring the leading cast.

Jason Shah shared, “I think web (series) and film are a little bit different because web is very stretched; you have a lot of episodes to make. It took him two-and-a-half years to make this. He also wasn’t directing that much; I had other directors with me. I felt like we could’ve worked on it (his character) a little bit more. A lot more color could’ve come out; it had the capacity.”

He also claimed that he did not point out these issues because he did not want to come across as the “problem-maker” on sets.

We wonder what Sanjay Leela Bhansali has to say about these claims!

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also starred Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Jayati Bhatia, and Shruti Sharma, among others. Season 1 reportedly took 350 days to shoot, spread across three long years. Netflix confirmed a sequel in June 2024.

Heeramandi Season 2 will revolve around the tawaifs leaving Lahore to continue their journey in the Kolkata and Mumbai film industry. In the first season, we witnessed an end to Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari’s journeys. Hence, they will not return for the sequel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Date Out! Prabhas’ Blockbuster Film To Premiere On 2 Different OTT Platforms? Here’s When & Where You Can Watch It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News