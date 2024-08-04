A video of Roadies fame Raghu and actor Vikrant Massey embroiled in an ugly spat breaks the internet. The quarrel soon leads to hurling abuses, followed by the famous internet personality storming out of sets. Scroll below for all the details!

Vikrant has been receiving massive praise for his recent performance in 12th Fail. His collaboration with Raghu Ram was somewhat unexpected, but it seems the duo is working on a project in the web space. What’s more unexpected is Massey, who is known for his calm nature, losing his cool and using words like “gadhe” during an argument.

A video of Vikrant Massey and Raghu Ram standing in front of a green screen is going viral. There are cameras all around, and the duo was set to shoot a scene together. “Arey Arjun, yaar ye aise bakwass karta rahega toh mai jaa raha hoon (If he keeps speaking rubbish like that, I am leaving),” the Chhapaak actor said in the viral clip.

The Roadies anchor lost his calm and responded, “Abey, oye! Teri nahi chalne wali hamesha, samjhe? Mereko jo bolna hai wo mai bolunga. Sunna hai toh suniyo warna ghar jaa. (Things won’t always work according to you. I will say what I have to say, if you have a problem, you can go home).”

Vikrant Massey did not hold himself and clapped back, “Tu samajhta kya hai apne aap ko Gadhe? Huh! Agar mai hu toh tu hai aaj yaha pe. Samjha? (What do you think of yourself, you donkey! You’re here because of me. Do you understand?)

The ugly spat gets intense, with Raghu hurling abuses, throwing food in his hand, and storming out of the set in anger. Vikrant calls him “pagal” and asks the crew members to clean the mess.

Netizens refuse to believe that Vikrant Massey, who is otherwise known for his calm nature, would end up fighting with anyone.

A user reacted, “All scripted but criminal waste of food”

Another wrote, “50rs Kato overacting ka”

A viewer joked, “Bro was this close to say ‘Ghar chala jaa takle’”

Another commented, “Vikrant meeting a real 12th fail”

“Raghu ke gusse ka Raita bana diya hai logo ne,” a user trolled.

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Vikrant Massey and Raghu Ram have not broken their silence on the alleged fight yet!

