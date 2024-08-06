In the coming days, we are going to witness many Bollywood sequels, and fans are excited to see them on the big screen. One such is Son Of Sardaar 2, which is enjoying a good pre-release buzz around itself. It will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role, and the shoot is currently in progress. Amid this, Sanjay Dutt was supposed to join the project, but a shocking development has come in. Keep reading to know more!

Released in 2012 amid a high-voltage clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Son Of Sardaar managed to shine on its own and turned out to be a successful affair at the Indian box office. It even comfortably entered the 100 crore club. Now, after 12 years, the sequel has commenced, and the shoot is currently happening outside India.

Son Of Sardaar 2’s shoot is happening in Scotland with Mrunal Thakur and others, and reportedly, Sanjay Dutt was supposed to join the team soon. Unfortunately, his UK visa application was rejected recently due to his imprisonment in 1993, reports Mid-Day. It is further learned that the veteran actor will be replaced by Ravi Kishan, who was recently applauded for his role in Laapataa Ladies.

A source close to Mid-Day said, “Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has traveled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan.”

It is further revealed that Housefull 5’s shoot won’t be hampered due to Sanjay Dutt’s UK issue as producer Sajid Nadiadwala has played smartly regarding Sanjay’s scenes. “Sajid has chosen a wiser route. While the shooting with the cast begins in London, all of Sanju’s portions will be filmed in Mumbai. So, there are no issues on that front,” the source added.

