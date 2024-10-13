Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s love story remains iconic in Bollywood, and the couple have been happily married for 51 years. They first met on the set of Guddi, and the rest is history. But did you know that Jaya Bachchan had a massive crush on Bollywood’s ‘Heman’ Dharmendra? Read on.

It was in 2007 when Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini appeared on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, where the actress-turned-politician revealed that she had a big crush on Dharmendra and went on to call him ‘Greek God’. Jaya said, “I should have played Dharmendra because I loved Dharmendra. When I saw him for the first time, I got so nervous, I didn’t know what to do. There was this fantastic-looking man. I remember him wearing white trousers and shoes. He looked like a Greek God.”

In the iconic film Sholay (1975), Jaya played the role of Radha, a widow, and was paired opposite Amitabh, while Hema Malini played the role of Basanti, Dharemdra’s love character, and was paired opposite Dharmendra. However, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra have worked together in Mili and Chup Chup Ke. Years later, they shared the screen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In July 2021, Dharmendra shared a throwback picture on Instagram and captioned it as, “Barson baad… Apni Guddi ke saath… Guddi jo… kabhi badi fan thi meri… Happy news…”

On a personal front, Jaya Bachchan is married to Amitabh Bachchan, and they have two kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Dharmendra is married to Hema Malini, and they have two daughters, Ahana Deol and Esha Deol. Dharmendra was earlier married to Prakash Kaur, and they are proud parents of Abhay Deol, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol.

