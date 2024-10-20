Avengers is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, and it took years to build the Marvel Cinematic Univers [MCU]. People wait eagerly for MCU movies, and Indian fans sometimes put AI to fun use and generate trailers with Bollywood actors’ faces of their favorite superheroes. Recently, we came across this AI-generated trailer of the Infinity Saga comprising instances from both Infinity War and Endgame with Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Hrithik Roshan as Captain America, and more. The casting is spot-on and has been approved by the netizens.

Bollywood, too, is experimenting and has its cinematic universes – YRF’s Spy Universe and Maddock Supernatural Universe. The films are doing well, and people are invested in their theories as well. Shah Rukh entered the SpyVerse with Pathaan and will also be seen in future projects. Stree 2, one of the biggest blockbusters, saw Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya do a cameo. Hence, it is also happening in Bollywood, and the people welcome it with open arms.

A YouTube channel called J10effect posted a one-minute-thirty-seven-second trailer featuring scenes from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. It features Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, originally played by Robert Downey Jr., and is most appreciated by the netizens. SRK’s countenance fits the bill perfectly, but Hrithik Roshan is not bad at all, either.

We never knew we needed Hrithik Roshan as the bearded Captain America. Abhay Deol and Mark Ruffalo kind of resemble each other, so it was an obvious choice for the video maker to cast Deol as Hulk in this AI-generated Avengers trailer. Aamir Khan appears as Hawkeye, John Abraham as Thor, Varun Dhawan as Star-Lord, and Ishan Khatter as Spider-Man. That’s not all; these are great face swaps, but Doctor Strange and Thanos will blow your mind.

Like Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man is an apt casting, Sanjay Dutt as Thanos also looks so perfectly believable. He has played negative characters brilliantly, and his Kancha Cheena in Agneepath will always be memorable; hence, his role as the Mad Titan is an interesting pick. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange is also an integral part of the team, and this one is tricky as the YouTuber cast the late Irrfan Khan as Stephen Strange. Again, It is an impeccable switch that makes the fans realize that we won’t be able to witness his amazing presence on screen anymore.

Check out the netizens’ reactions here:

One user stated, “Absolutely perfect casting.”

Another said, “shak rukh khan as iron man is legendary.”

Followed by one person saying, “Wao avenger agar Bollywood me banta to aisa hota …jhakas.”

“Irfan khan as dr strange is perfect. Mind-blowing,” shared one fan.

Another fan said, “The final dialogue from BRAHMASTRA was just epiclyy arranged!! Literal goosebumps!”

And, “Casting was spot on. The IMCU now only needs Amitabh as Odin. It is more difficult to pin down the Bollywood actresses to take on the female roles.”

Check out the video here:

The Avengers movies are streaming on Disney+.

