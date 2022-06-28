A quirky video set the tone for the logo release of upcoming horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Katrina Kaif.

‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Sharing the video unit as with the theme track of the film, the makers are all set to reveal the movie’s theatrical release Tuesday.

With its first look featuring the lead actors, the film has been creating a buzz in film circles and horror comedy fans.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Katrina Kaif was previously in the news when she had the funniest reply to filmmaker Farah Khan’s hilarious comment on actor Vicky Kaushal finding someone else.

Farah took to Instagram where she shared a picture with Vicky. The two are currently in Croatia.

Tagging Katrina in the same, Farah hilariously said that her husband Vicky has “found someone else”. In the picture, Vicky is seen looking sharp dressed in a casual white t-shirt and denim look.

Sharing the picture, Farah wrote, “Sorry @katrinakaif he’s found someone else @vickykaushal #croatia.”

Katrina re-shared the picture on her Instagram story and added her reaction.

She replied, “Your allowed @farahkhankunder” with heart emojis. Later, Vicky too joined the and shared the picture.

He added to it: “We are just ‘good friends.”

Vicky and Katrina dated for quite some time in secret before tying the knot in December 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will star next in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker.

He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled movie and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

