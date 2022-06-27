Not many are aware that actor Johny Lever has reportedly turned Christian preacher and often heals people with his prayers. Earlier, the actor grabbed a lot of attention after he claimed how he once healed Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan just by praying.

Over the years, Johny has been part of some hit films such as Phir Hera Pheri, Khatta Meetha, Raja Hindustani, Hungama 2, and many more. Soon he’ll be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Coming back to the topic, Johny Lever once claimed how he healed Rakesh Roshan as well as Hrithik Roshan. He spoke about this, while he was addressing his miracles in an event organised by Pune-based missionary organization Youth Associate International. He told, “Ek bar, Rakesh Roshan ji ko problem tha, tedha chalta tha, maine pucha ‘aisa kyun chal raha’, bolta hai, ‘Aisa lagta hai ki 100 kilo ki goni kisine mere pe rakh diya hai’. Maine bola main prayer karta hun. 8 kadam chalke fir wapas aya aur phir sidha ho gaya woh. Woh hairan ho raha tha, par usse zyada hairan main ho raha hun, ye kaise ho gaya.”

Later talking about how he cured Hrithik Roshan from liver issue, Johny Lever revealed, “Kaho Na Pyar Hai release hui thi, naye ladke sab uske fan ho gaye. Maine Rakesh Roshan ko bola, yaar tu munh latkake kyun baitha hua hai, bete ko itna reponse mil raha hai. Woh bola ‘Iska problem hai, bachpan se liver pe sujan(swelling), body nahi banti aur goliyan khata hai’.”

“Ye sunke mujhe bhi dukh hua aur phat se usne bola, ‘Arey tune merko ekbar kiya tha malum hai, Koyla picture ki shooting mein, jesus ka naam leke, woh iska kuch kar sakta hai kya’. Toh main bola karunga abhi, apna bacha hai, toh maine bulaya and bola, ‘In the name of jesus, swelling go, in the name of jesus sujan jaa…’. Mera kehna aur mera hath lagana. Woh din aur aj ka din, usne koi goli nahi khayi aur uski body dekho,” Johny said.

Soon after his video went viral, Johny Lever faced massive backlash but he never spoke about it, nor did Hrithik Roshan say anything about it.

