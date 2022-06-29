JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: It’s celebration time for the cast and crew of Raj Mehta directorial and the film is expected to hit the 50 crore mark today. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the film also sees Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor in the pivotal roles along with Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra and Prajakta Koli. The film hit the silver screens on Jun 24 and it has been receiving a tremendous response from one and all.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom18, the film is directed by Raj Mehta who had also helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz.

After breaking and creating a few records at the box office, JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to soon touch the 100-crore mark. On the week and working days, JugJugg Jeeyo remained steady which was considered to be a good sign. After earning on similar levels on day 4 & 5, the film is expected to maintain the pace today as well.

As per the early trends flowing it, JugJugg Jeeyo is likely to cross the 50 crore mark. The latest media reports, the film has managed to earn around 4-4.50 crores* on Day 6 at the box office which is the same as yesterday. If these numbers turn out to be true then the latest collections of the film will stand at 50.27-50.77 crores*

Speaking about its Day-wise collections, JugJugg Jeeyo entered the list of the top 5 highest openers of 2022 as it garnered love worth 9.28 crore. The film went on to collect 12.55 cr on day 2 followed by 15.10 cr on day 3 and 4.82 cr and 4.52 cr on day 4 and day 5, respectively. The first 5 days’ collection of JugJugg Jeeyo is 46.27 cr so far.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is also basking in the success of her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where she was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film has been reaching new heights every day.

