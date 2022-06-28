JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer has become the centre of attraction ever since it hit the theatre on June 24, i.e., this Friday. Co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra, and Prajakta Koli in the pivotal roles, JugJugg Jeeyo is being lauded by one and all including critics and the audience. The film is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom 18.

Speaking about its plot, the film revolves around the plot of marriage, divorce, separation, comedy, and fun. It’s been 5 days since its release in the theatres and it continues to have a fair run at the box office.

As per the early trends flowing in, JugJugg Jeeyo seems to be stable at the box office, which is a good sign for any film. According to the latest media report, the Varun Dhawan and Kiara-led have earned around 4-4.50 crores* on its 5th day. A good sign like we said! With its new numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 45.75- 46.25 crores*.

Hmmm, looks like we will have to wait a day more to see JugJugg Jeeyo cross the 50 crore mark! Yesterday, i.e., on the 4th day of its release, JJJ garnered 4.82 crore making it a total of 41.75 crore in 4 days.

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo broke and created a couple of records at the box office with its opened and first weekend collections. With its opening day, the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-led entered the list of the top 5 highest openers of 2022 as it earned 9.28 cr on Day 1 followed by 12.55 cr, and 15.10 on Day 2 and 3 respectively. Ahead of JJJ, the first 4 places are secured by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively.

Well, we shall wait and watch it JugJugg Jeeyo continues to maintain the pace or not!

