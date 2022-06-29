Director U.R. Jameel’s much-awaited thriller ‘Maha’, featuring actress Hansika Motwani in the lead, will finally hit screens on July 22, its makers announced on Tuesday.

The film, which has been awaiting release for quite a long time, has triggered a lot of interest amongst industry insiders and film buffs for two reasons.

The first is that Maha is Hansika Motwani’s 50th film and the next is that actor Silambarasan has played a role in the film.

Hansika Motwani starrer ‘Maha’ is produced by Malik Streams Corporation, a production and distribution company that is based in Malaysia.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by J Laxman and editing by John Abraham.

Along with UR Jameel, the Hansika Motwani starrer Maha has been co-directed by Anju Vijai and is touted to be a gripping thriller.

