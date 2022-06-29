Advertisement

South Indian movies have lately been all over social media and rightly so, with all the VFX, storylines, and performances that they have. A few of them have also been picking pace outside of India and yes, we are talking about SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. The movie is also being praised by a whole lot of people overseas and the latest celeb to join the list is The Vampire Diaries star Joseph Morgan.

For the unversed, the movie hit the theatres in India on March 24, 2022, and became a box office hit just within a few days even though the budget was relatively quite high. The movie garnered massive numbers not just in the south and through the original Telugu version but also in the Hindi-speaking belt with the dubbed parallel. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and stars actors like Ram Charan and NTR Jr in key roles alongside cameo performances by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

In a recent turn of events, actor Joseph Morgan, who is famous for his work in shows like The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, put up a tweet about watching the film RRR during a work break and his opinion is now picking up the pace on social media. “Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema”, he wrote.

Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

The tweet was also shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR as the team wrote, “Klaus… Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word ❤”. Have a look.

Klaus… 🤩🤩 Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word ❤️ https://t.co/Bp0ITp1WmR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 28, 2022

What do you think about Joseph Morgan’s take on RRR? Let us know in the comments.

