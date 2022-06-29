Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan met ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at their Hyderabad residence.

Charan was earlier clicked with actors Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Earlier on Tuesday, Charan’s wife Upasana shared a sweet photo of the two of them posing with the ‘Lagaan’ actor on her Instagram.

Rhyme, Ram Charan and Upasana’s favourite pet dog, appears to be the focus of attention as Upasana also mentions him in her piece.

As she uploaded a photo from their celebration with Aamir Khan and another photo with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati, Upasana added a caption, “Our darling Rhymeeee is getting too much love. we thoroughly enjoyed both evenings”.

The photographs of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana partying together have gone viral on the net, giving the impression that they are having a fantastic time entertaining the celebrities.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar Shanmugham’s next movie. As for Aamir Khan, the actor will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie has been in the making for a long time and will finally be hitting the big screens on 14th August.

