It’s been a good season for Hollywood here in India as the box office has witnessed 4 back-to-back successes in 2022. Now, another biggie is arriving in the form of Thor: Love And Thunder and there are already some huge expectations pinned on it. One can safely assume the 5th success in a row.

Advertisement

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and others, Love And Thunder releases next month and being a Marvel film, a huge anticipation is clearly witnessed among Indian fans. Not just the studio but even the character of Thor in itself is widely popular. It’s the 4th part in the series and its box office track record is promising.

Advertisement

The first part, Thor, had done a business of 6 crores in India when released in 2011. Its sequel, Thor: The Dark World did a decent business of 29 crores in India and was a box office success. Things escalated with the 3rd part as the collections went as high as 60 crores for Thor: Ragnarok (2017). This all suggests that the upcoming film is going to be much bigger in terms of commercial success.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel has given back-to-back two 100 crore+ grossers in India and a hattrick is expected with Love And Thunder. With the weekend aiming for some really big numbers, 100 crores is definitely on the cards even if the film turns out to be an average affair.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love And Thunder is scheduled to release on 8th July 2022. It’s being distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures across the globe.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Christian Bale Had Almost Passed The Offer Of Playing Gorr But His Kids Gave Him “Marching Orders”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram