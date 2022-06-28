Allu Arjun-led Puspa: The Rise – the Telugu-language action drama, worked wonder in the Hindi belt upon its release on December 17, 2021. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 106.00 at the box office during a time when people were sceptical of leaving home due to rising Covid-19 cases. Since wreaking havoc at the BO, director Sukumar is bust tuning and refining the script of the sequel – Pushpa 2: The Rule.

With reports that the makers are looking to release this part of the film in the latter part of 2023, the question remains of when will it be going on floors, what will it have and how will the makers present it to the Hindi-language audience now. Well, a source close to the development has answers to it all and below is what they have to say.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, a source close to the development of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule revealed details of when the production is likely to go on floors and what the schedules will include. The insider said, “The movie is now scheduled to go on floors by August with a prolonged schedule spanning for over 6 months. Multiple action scenes will be shot, and the ones designed so far are said to be among the costliest ever for Indian cinema. This would be followed by a long leg of post-production, as the team is now looking to release in the 2nd half of 2023.”

But that is not all the information out regarding Pushpa 2. Continuing talking about the Allu Arjun-led sequel, the source revealed that unlike the first part, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are making big plans for the Hindi version. The insider said, “Mythri had partnered with Manish Shah for Part 1, but for the second part, they are looking to extensively establish themselves as a producer in the Hindi belts. They are also in talks with several studios and distributors for release of the film in Hindi. Record prices are up for acquiring the film, but there is a high possibility of Mythri taking the Bahubali and KGF route by getting a distributor on board commission basis.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited Indian films of the year. While the first part earned over Rs 100 crore in Hindi, reports claim the entire trade is expecting over Rs 400 crore from the sequel. Reportedly, the jungle-based drama is in the race to emerge as the biggest opener of all time in the Hindi belts when it releases next year.

