The demand for South Indian films have skyrocketed since the pandemic and through it, the audience has now been introduced to a variety of quality content. It is a known fact that Pushpa: The Rise was a massive success at the box office and even went on to work well on OTT. A latest report now reveals that Pushpa 2 will kick start soon and OTT platforms are already competing for its digital rights.

For the unversed, Pushpa is an action drama film which was released in the year 2021. The movie revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood and has been directed by Sukumar. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also stars well-known actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil amongst others. The film was such a massive hit at the box office that several competing films that were released around the same time, suffered due to Pushpa’s popularity and BO hold.

According to a recent report by India Today, the sequel of this franchise, Pushpa 2, is already so much in demand that two of the biggest OTT companies are fighting for its digital rights. Amazon Prime India, which already has the first part of the series, is one of the two companies while the other one is Disney+Hotstar.

A source close to the development even told the same publication that both these OTT brands have offered a whopping amount for Pushpa 2 rights and a deal might be cracked soon, with one of the two platforms. An official announcement can also be expected in a few days.

On the other hand, fans seem to have high expectations from Pushpa 2 as the buzz is massive, to say the least. Some of the fans are eager to see more of Fahadh Faasil in the second part as he was only introduced as a crucial character at the end of Pushpa: The Rise. The film is said to go on floors in June or July this year.

