JugJugg Jeeyo has scored a half century after being in theatres for 6 days. The film has been staying over the 4 crores mark from Monday till Wednesday. Though the drop on Monday was more than expected, the good news is that the collections have stayed stable on Tuesday and Wednesday, and by the look of things same would be the case on Thursday as well. That would ensure an overall better than decent first week.

The film has brought in 3.97 crores on Wednesday as a result of which the total now stands at 50.24 crores. Of course, had these been the weekend collections itself then the film would have been a definite hit in the making. However, so much has changed since the pandemic when it comes to Bollywood movies that either they are turning out to be huge blockbusters or major disasters. The only film to have done an in-between business of being a plain and simple hit is Gangubai Kathiawadi but apart from that it has been a business of extremes at the box office so far.

JugJugg Jeeyo won’t go the Gangubai Kathiawadi way of scoring a century but then it will do an in-between kind of business where it emerges as a fair earner and overall profits come in for the makers, with a bigger share coming from satellite and OTT. As for theatrical, it will be a coverage affair for sure and in case the hold turns out to be better than expected for new few weeks then some kind of profits may come in as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

