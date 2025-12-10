Zootopia 2 is all set to become the second Hollywood film of the year to earn over $1 billion worldwide. But before that, it will surpass Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie. Initially, the video game adaptation was also tracking to cross the billion-dollar milestone, but the film lost momentum at the end due to the multiple summer releases. However, the Zootopia sequel is expected to surpass that milestone at the box office, given its current momentum. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is facing slight competition from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the domestic box office, but that will not hamper its collection in the long run. The animated sequel is already the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year and the second movie to cross $400 million in a single overseas market.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Zootopia 2 collected $2.5 million on its second Monday at the domestic box office. It landed in #2 in the domestic box office rankings with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 dominating at #1. The Zootopia sequel experienced a 42.8% drop from last Monday, and after 13 days, the domestic total for the movie stands at $223.4 million. Internationally, it has crossed $700 million milestone, and the current total is $715.0 million. Combining the domestic and the overseas collections, the worldwide total is $938.4 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $223.4 million

International – $715.0 million

Worldwide – $938.4 million

How much more does it need to beat A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black in key roles is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. With a global total of $957.9 million, it is the third-highest-grossing film of the year. Zootopia 2 is less than $20 million away from surpassing the worldwide total of A Minecraft Movie and becoming 2025’s third-highest-grossing film.

The Zootopia sequel is expected to surpass A Minecraft Movie during its third three-day opening weekend worldwide. Besides beating the video game adaptation, it could also hit the $1 billion milestone worldwide during this upcoming weekend. Zootopia 2 was released in the theaters on November 26.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Joss Whedon At The Worldwide Box Office: From Shakespeare to The Avengers, Here Are His Highest-Grossing Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News