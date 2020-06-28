Jaden Smith BLASTS Shane Dawson & His Old Video On Sis Willow Smith: "You Sexualizing An 11-Year-Old..."





An old video of YouTuber Shane Dawson has resurfaced on social media and it has sparked the reactions. The video features the YouTuber and a poster of Jaden Smith’s sister, Willow Smith.

As per the video, Shane Dawson is seen doing inappropriate actions while referring to a poster of Willow Smith. Cut to now, the YouTuber posted an apology video but the Smith family has blasted Dawson for his actions. Post an apology video, both Willow Smith’s mother Jada Pinkett Smith and her brother Jaden Smith, took a dig at Dawson.

Jaden Smith tweeted, “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.” In another tweet, he wrote, “This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay.”

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

Post Jaden Smith’s tweet, Jada Pinkett Smith too wrote, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, in a video titled ‘Taking Accountability’, Shane Dawson said, “I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos, or un-tagging my Instagram, literally doing whatever I can to pretend those things didn’t happen,” he said. “Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I’m 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don’t know who that person is anymore.”

Watch the full video below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!