Millie Bobby Brown Earned THIS Enormous Salary For Godzilla & We’re Going Bananas!

Millie Bobby Brown is undoubtedly one of the highest paying teenage artists. She was just 13 when she began shooting for Stranger Things. She raked in some massive salary for it. In fact, the money was such that most actors cannot even manage to make after the credible experience. Millie made her debut with Godzilla: King Of Monsters. Her salary for the film is making us go bananas now!

For the unversed, Millie rose to fame with her stint in Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers show witnessed her in the character Eleven. She is the only female lead in the squad but rules it like a queen. If reports are to be believed, the actress earned whopping $350,000 per episode for the third reason.

And that indeed paved a way for her future success. Millie Bobby Brown went onto bag a big franchise like Godzilla. She was a part of the 2019 film, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and will also be seen in Godzilla VS Kong (2021). And obviously, with big franchise come big paychecks.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Madison Russell aka Maddie in Godzilla. As per a report by The Blast, the actress earned whopping $1,000,000 for her role. And that’s not it, she even got a cut of the back end. It is said that she earns a 5% cut for the Godzilla merchandise which is widely sold all across the globe.

Just going by her fixed pay, the amount comes to 7.5 crores. Yes, for her debut film. Plus, it is said that Millie will be raking in a massive $3 million for Godzilla Vs Kong. Aren’t you going bananas too now?

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed the first look for her upcoming Netflix film, Elona Holmes. She plays Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in the film, also starring Henry Cavill.

