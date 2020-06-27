Pirates Of The Caribbean: Post Margot Robbie News, Fans Want Amber Heard Jailed; Petitions For Johnny Depp Rise To 2 Million!

Today morning, we woke up to partially happy news. Margot Robbie has been signed for Disney’s new Pirates Of The Caribbean film. It is female-centric and has nothing to do with Johnny Depp’s version. However, can you ever imagine a Pirates film without Depp? Fans are furious and Amber Heard is being blamed for it all.

For the unversed, Johnny was removed from Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise because of his divorce battle. Ex-wife Amber accused him of domestic violence and physical assault. This led him to have a huge hit on his entire career. However, the Aquaman actress’ audio was leaked where she confessed to being physically abusive herself. This changed the entire dynamic.

Fans and supporters have been fighting for Johnny Depp ever since. Petitions are being signed to remove Amber Heard from DC extended universe film Aquaman. Just not that L’Oreal was recently backlashed for featuring her during one of their campaigns. There have been appeals to get Heard jailed as well.

A certain petition has demanded Depp’s return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean. It has by now crossed over 2,01,233 signatures. The leaders are currently aiming at the 3 million mark. Soon after, Margot Robbie being cast for the last film was announced, fans went berserk.

“HOW MANY TIMES DO WE HAVE TO SAY THIS WE DON’T WANT PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN WITHOUT JOHNNY DEPP,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Amber Heard should be in jail and the MeToo Movement owes Johnny Depp the biggest apology for their crusade against him. The man was a victim the whole time and recording evidence show that as well. If Disney makes a Pirates of the Caribbean without him no one will watch it.”

A comment read, “You guys would call to boycott the studios and franchise if an actress was getting fired from her role after suffering abuse and then got replaced with a man and never received a single apology. What’s the excuse now for not truly boycotting in support of Johnny Depp? NONE.”

