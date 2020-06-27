Avengers: Endgame Trivia #89: Robert Downey Jr Is The Reason Why Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts Saved Tony Stark’s Life In Iron Man 3!

The whole MCU journey started with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man (2008). With Avengers: Endgame, our beloved Tony Stark bid goodbye to everyone. RDJ’s contract with Marvel ended and the actor won’t be seen in any future films (until he changes his mind). But the good thing is fans will have a lot of amazing performance of his to enjoy.

Along with Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, it’s Robert Downey Jr who got 3 films on his superhero character. Just like Downey Jr, another person who has been a part of MCU since the beginning is Gwyneth Paltrow aka Pepper Potts. Before Avengers: Endgame, we got to see Potts in action in Iron Man 3. In fact, she saved Stark’s life as she donned the suit.

But did you know it was Robert Downey Jr’s idea to get Gwyneth Paltrow’s character in action? The actor pushed Kevin Feige and the makers and in our Avengers: Endgame trivia #89, we will tell you the same. About giving action scenes to Pepper Potts in Iron Man 3, Kevin told About.com earlier, “We are bored by the damsel in distress. But, sometimes we need our hero to be desperate enough in fighting for something other than just his own life.”

The Marvel President further added, “So, there is fun to be had with [the question], ‘Is Pepper in danger or is Pepper the saviour?’ over the course of this movie.”

Well, it was indeed good to see Pepper saving Iron Man’s life. But it’s sad that after Avengers: Endgame everything has changed. Marvel fans will definitely miss not only Tony Stark but his beloved wife Pepper!

