Ariana Grande Shares STEAMY PDA With BF Dalton Gomez, Confirms Their Relation

Ariana Grande has a massive fan base. The singer created a stir with her song – Thank U, Next. The craze is such that she’s surpassed Selena Gomez as far as her following on Instagram goes. Long after her split from Pete Davidson, the actress is rumoured to be dating Dalton Gomez. And it looks like they have confirmed it now.

Ariana celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday. From Billie Eilish to Millie Bobby Brown, Hollywood celebrities poured in wishes for the beauty. Grande went onto share all the wishes on her Instagram stories. But that wasn’t it. Her birthday BTS even included rumoured boyfriend Dalton, and some steamy pictures.

One of the pictures witnessed Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sitting by the pool. The Stuck With U singer was sitting on her beau’s lap. Both dressed in black, posed at their smiling best and looked adorable together. She even shared the picture with a black heart.

Another story witnessed Dalton Gomez dancing indoors. It seemed to the singer’s house. Ariana Grande laughed as she captured him grooving in happiness.

For the unversed, Dalton is a high-profile real estate agent. He’s been in the business for the past 5 years and has some major experience under his hat. In fact, their mutual friends include some reputed celebrities including Miley Cyrus.

For Ariana’s birthday, her boyfriend went onto gift her a set of photo frames. The photo frames included pictures of each of her pets. She captioned it as, “the most stunning and thoughtful… crying a lot.”

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were first spotted kissing in February. She preferred keeping her relationship hush-hush for a long time. Gomez even made an appearance in Stuck With U, which was Grande’s quarantine collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!