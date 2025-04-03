Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may finally be ending what many have long suspected: a marriage that’s been over in all but name for years. As they begin offloading properties from their extensive real estate portfolio, it’s becoming clear that this may be more than just a casual reshuffling of assets.

Jada & Will Smith Selling Off Their Real Estate Empire

After years of living separately, the Hollywood power couple is systematically selling off homes, signaling that their long-maintained illusion of a union is finally dissolving, Radar Online reported. The latest property to hit the market is a Woodland Hills residence in Los Angeles, which they’ve owned since 2010 but reportedly never lived in themselves. Instead, it was occupied by a family member.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith purchased the property for $910K and have listed it for a cool $2 million, a tidy profit on a home spanning 4,146 square feet with a Mediterranean aesthetic, complete with wood floors, high ceilings, a swimming pool, a hot tub, and a cozy patio.

This follows the sale of a five-bedroom property in Baltimore’s Owings Mills neighborhood, which went for $817k in February after being listed for $795K just a month prior. But these aren’t just random sales. It is the pattern that is undeniable.

Separate Lives & Separate Homes

Despite publicly maintaining that their primary residence is their sprawling $42 million Calabasas mansion, where they raised their children, Jaden, Willow, and Trey, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long had separate living arrangements.

“The marriage is been over for years they’ve just been living a sham,” a source told RadarOnline. “But the fact they are beginning to sell off their homes a divide up the cash is a sure fire sign that the marriage is all over bar the shouting.” Their vast real estate holdings include properties in Malibu and Calabasas, each maintaining personal spaces away from one another.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s 2016 Separation Bombshell

In October 2023, Jada dropped the bombshell, revealing that she and Will Smith had been quietly separated since 2016. The revelation came after Will’s infamous Oscars altercation with Chris Rock, adding yet another layer to their already complicated narrative. “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she said at the time.

“I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” She insisted, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

