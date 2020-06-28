In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, several celebrities across the globe have come out to voice their support. Recently, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of the popular Netflix animated series, BoJack Horseman took to his Twitter handle to apologize for the racist errors of the show. Now, actress Alison Brie has expressed regret voicing the character of Diane Nguyen in the show.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Alison Brie has posted, “In hindsight, I wish that I didn’t voice the character of Diana Nguyen. I now understand that people of color, should always voice people of color.”

Brie wrote on her Instagram, “We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry. I applaud all those who stepped away from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned a lot from them.”

The creator of BoJack Horseman, Raphael Bob-Waksberg also shared his share of regrets. In one of his Tweet’s Raphael opened up about the character of Alison and tweeted, “I also make some unforced errors there, like saying about the conception of Diane, “She’s going to be fully American, her race is barely going to play a factor and she’s just going to be a person,” which is a very ignorant way to talk about a WOC, real or fictional!”

Raphael further elaborated on the errors of Alison Brie’s character by tweeting, “Even in the small ways we wrote to Diane’s experience as a woman of color, or more specifically an Asian woman, we rarely got specific enough to think about what it meant to be SPECIFICALLY VIETNAMESE-AMERICAN and that was a huge (racist!) error on my part.”

While BoJack Horseman has been a popular and favourite of many, these comments from the actors and makers have us loving the show and its team all the more!

