The cancel culture has grown in the past few years on the internet. The latest target is Chris Evans’ Captain America: Civil War which released in 2016. It all started when Oregon and Oregon State dropped the ‘Civil War’ tag from their college rivalry. Since then, a lot of people have tweeted to Marvel to do the same.

One person tweeted, “@Marvel one of your comic and movie titles is based on a war about slavery and should be changed immediately civil war was not a great time African Americans the fact that a company that loves to employ equality in there product can get away with this and use this title is insane”.

Another person gave an elaborative reason why Marvel should remove Civil War from Chris Evan starrer Captain America: Civil War. The Twitter user wrote, “@Marvel and @MarvelStudios need to change the name of #CivilWar immediately. It not only demeans and belittles the brave African-American men & women who fought for their rights in the 1800s but also devalues the strong ancestral leaders of today’s fight against racism.”

Read all the tweets below:

@Marvel one of your comic and movie titles is based on a war about slavery and should be changed immediately civil war was not a great time African Americans the fact that a company that loves to employ equality in there product can get away with this and use this title is insane — Ragna151 (@ragna151) June 26, 2020

Cancel Marvel for using "civil war" in one of their movie titles — Zykorbeus (@GabCaram) June 27, 2020

I cannot believe Marvel named a movie Captain America Civil War. Must be changed immediately https://t.co/l6rYxOBRS6 — Caden (@caden_morello) June 26, 2020

is marvel gonna rename captain america civil war to something else too https://t.co/teln9HZgWo — sehun (@sehunhan) June 26, 2020

@Marvel Captain America better be next that movie title Captain America Civil War triggers me please change the title https://t.co/OPEE3fkiaf — Hunter Andrews (@HunterBlue24) June 26, 2020

@Marvel and @MarvelStudios need to change the name of #CivilWar immediately. It not only demeans and belittles the brave African-American men & women who fought for their rights in the 1800s but also devalues the strong ancestral leaders of today’s fight against racism. — Andrew (@DangerousAinHD) June 26, 2020

Captain America: Civil War is helmed by the Russo Brothers. It is cited as one of the best films of the MCU. The film saw Chris Evans’ Cap and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man fight off each other with their respective team of superheroes. This film plays a crucial element to take the infinity saga forward to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

What do you have to say about this new issue surrounding Marvel? Let us know in the comments below.

