Jason Momoa is currently grabbing a lot of headlines after he made a revelation about his life. The actor said that after Game of Thrones, he was in complete debt. The actor who played Khal Drogo in the popular TV series in the first two seasons said that he got no work post his exit from the show.

Today, Jason is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. He is the face of Aquaman superhero in the DC universe. The first film received a great reaction. All eyes are now on the sequel.

Amid all this, Jason Momoa has talked about criticism. However, the criticism is not about his work, but his clothes. The Game of Thrones actor talked about his love for the colour pink and why he wears it so much.

In an interview with InStyle, the Justice League actor said, “Pink is just a beautiful colour. And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a sh*t what anyone thinks.”

Well, that’s quite a statement. The actor was seen wearing a lovely pink outfit during Oscars 2019 too.

On the work front, he is all set to star in Aquaman 2. Director James Wan will helm the superhero saga which also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Randall Park. The film is slated to release on December 16, 2022. Jason will also write the screenplay for the sequel of his 2018 successful movie along with David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick. Amber plays the role of Mera in it.

Apart from that, Jason Momoa will also be seen in Zack Snyder’s Snyder Cut aka Justice League. It will be a four-part long series. It also stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher. Justice League is all set to release on September 5, 2021, on HBO Max.

